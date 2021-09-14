SkyView
Columbia-Richland Fire Battalion Chief dies following brief illness

CRFD Battalion Chief Joseph Casey Desso
CRFD Battalion Chief Joseph Casey Desso(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is announced that Battalion Chief Joseph Casey Desso has died following a brief illness.

Battalion Chief Desso passed away on September 13.

Battalion Chief Desso served the City of Columbia and Richland County for 24 years.

He began his career with CRFD in 1997, rose through the ranks, and was promoted to the rank of battalion chief in 2017.

In 2016 Chief Desso was recognized, along with the members of his crew, for their work rescuing a person that was entrapped in a burning structure.

Throughout his career, Chief Desso worked to shape firefighters and future leaders of the CRFD. His dedication and service to our community will never be forgotten.

Details on final services to honor his life will be announced at a later date.

