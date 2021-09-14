SkyView
Collision cleared on West Main Street in Lexington

The collision has been cleared.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A collision at West Main Street at Park Road in Lexington has been cleared.

According to officials with the Lexington Police Department, there are reported injuries. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Police say the collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way during a turn across traffic lanes.

Officials say to seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.
