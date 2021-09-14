Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Two brothers were arrested after authorities say police officers were attacked during a brawl at the Windjammer early Sunday morning.

The Isle of Palms Police Department arrested 23-year-old Miller Stevens Boyles with assaulting or resisting a public official or police and public disorderly conduct.

Brandon Foster Boyles, 25, was also arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners.

According to IOP police officials, both of the suspects struck officers and spit on officers as well as firefighters who had also responded to the incident at the bar on Ocean Boulevard. In addition, Brandon Boyles is accused of saying “racial slurs” to the emergency staff at a hospital after he was taken to the center following the incident.

Investigation begins as call for disturbance

The investigation started at 12:10 a.m. when police officers responded to the bar on Ocean Boulevard for a report of a disturbance.

An incident report states two of the officers identified Miller Boyles, who was unconscious, as the suspect who assaulted three people including one of the officers. Witnesses told officers that the suspect had struck two other victims first, causing damage to one of the victim’s cheekbones.

Responding officers reported that the suspect’s family started to gather around him on the ground making it “very difficult” to have EMS arrive and tend to him. At that point, authorities said all units gave verbal commands to the family to back off of the porch so EMS could treat him.

“Some of them complied and others did not,” police said.

Authorities said the suspect refused to be treated by EMS and was beginning to become belligerent and combative. At some point, officers said the suspect’s brother grabbed him and refused to let him go while officers were trying to place the suspect into custody for public disorderly conduct.

A struggle ensued and both suspects became physically combative, striking officers, spitting on officers and firefighters, stated a report by police responders. Officers said that both suspects were told numerous times they were being placed under arrest and ignored all commands.

Police said Brandon Boyles bit down on one of the officer’s arms causing a puncture wound, and also spit saliva and blood which landed in the officer’s mouth and all over his gear and hands.

One of the officers said in an effort to stop the assault, he used a “hard closed hand disorienting strike” to Brandon Boyle’s face, followed by several knee strikes.

In addition, police said a firefighter stepped in and helped the officers take both suspects to the ground. According to investigators, the suspect’s cousin tried to intervene and jumped on one of the officers causing them to go to the ground.

Police: Family members get involved in incident

The officer reported that he was then surrounded by several other family members who jumped on top of him while he was trying to detain the suspect. Additional emergency units came to the officer’s aid and all managed to detain the cousin and get the other people off the officer, IOP officials said.

Other officers including police from Sullivan’s Island arrived and assisted the officers with bringing the suspects down the stairs safely and loaded them on the stretcher where EMS restrained him, police officials said.

One of the injured officers said he walked to the ambulance and saw the open wound caused by Brandon Foster Boyles biting him, and EMS wrapped the wound and transported him and that suspect to the hospital.

The report states when police got to the hospital, emergency staff had restrained Brandon Boyles with additional restraints to the bed as the suspect was “extremely combative and cursing at hospital staff members” saying “racial slurs” to several of them.

More police arrived and assisted hospital staff as the suspect became very irate and refused to follow their instructions, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.