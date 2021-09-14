SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m., Monday for a report of an unresponsive person in...
Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing

Latest News

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit
Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces