State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Monday afternoon that it has opened an investigation into attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the law firm his family founded.

Murdaugh announced last week he was resigning from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick in Hampton County and would enter rehab.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law last Wednesday days after he was accused of taking money from the law firm.

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

SPECIAL SECTION: Murdaugh death investigation

Murdaugh released a statement on Sept. 6:

The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52; and their son, Paul, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. Murdaugh himself made the grisly discovery and called 911 to report the killings.

Murdaugh entered rehab after Labor Day weekend shooting

Griffin said Murdaugh checked into the facility after being discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

SLED is investigating that shooting, which happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville. SLED says Hampton County dispatch received a 911 call from Murdaugh on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. where he told dispatchers that he had been shot.

Griffin said Murdaugh was shot in the head while changing a tire.

SLED has made no arrests in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.