SC reports 3,843 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 3,843 total cases were reported (3,474 confirmed, 369 probable) along with 51 deaths (45 confirmed, six probable). Those numbers are accurate as of September 11.

On Sunday, DHEC reported 5,564 new cases (3,935 confirmed and 1,629 probable), and 38 new deaths (35 confirmed and three probable).

On Saturday, DHEC reported 5,356 new cases (4,183 confirmed and 1,173 probable) and 69 new deaths (35 confirmed and 34 probable).

*All numbers reported are on a two-day delay.*

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

Monday , September 13

Sunday , September 12

Saturday , September 11

Monday , September 13

Sunday , September 12

Saturday , September 11

DHEC is no longer giving a date of death for these reports, claiming it violates the privacy of the deceased because of the decrease of COVID-19 deaths across the state.

The agency has also stopped sharing the age range of those who have died from COVID-19 each day, but they are putting out weekly reports with that information on Tuesdays.

Click or tap here to see the latest weekly death report, including counties and age ranges, for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

While new cases of COVID-19 were on the decline in South Carolina in June, cases have been on the rise since mid-July.

THE LATEST

Hospitalizations in the state are also spiking, with dozens of new people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 each day.

“While deaths due to COVID-19 are declining because of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines that are available, cases and hospitalizations are currently rising in South Carolina, as in many other states, because large numbers of the population remain unvaccinated,” DHEC officials wrote on the agency’s website . “We urge all South Carolinians to protect themselves and others by getting their COVID-19 vaccines if they haven’t already. Vaccines are how we end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

A recent DHEC data review suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccines are readily available across the state.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get more details and make an appointment by clicking or tapping here .

As of September 7, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

58.5% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,513,056 people

49.6% are fully vaccinated -- 2,129,688 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 49,119 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 10.1% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 79.83% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 84.7% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 2,512 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 which makes up 22.53% of inpatient beds in use for COVID-19, HHS reported. Of those patients, 592 are in the ICU. HHS is reporting that 43.72% of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19.

NOTE: DHEC is now only updating its hospitalization dashboard once a week, which is why WIS is now relying on HHS data for a daily report on hospitalizations. Ventilator numbers will be updated weekly, on Tuesdays.

Click here for more information on hospital bed occupancy by county .

For information on nursing homes and long-term care facilities impacted by the virus, click or tap here .

Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Among Not Fully Vaccinated

On July 8, 2021, DHEC began reporting data about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

The agency will continue analyzing the data it has, and report results every two weeks to keep South Carolinians informed about the benefits and limitations of vaccinations.

As of August 31,the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June 2021 were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, DHEC identified similar results when looking at provisional data for the time frame of July 16-Aug. 15.

That analysis shows:

The overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June 2021 were among residents who were not fully vaccinated. (DHEC)

From July 16-Aug. 15, DHEC reported 67,469 cases among South Carolinians.

Among the 21,990 reported cases where we were able to determine vaccine status, 18,810 ( 85.5% ) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 1,088 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and where we were able to determine vaccine status, 779 ( 71.6% ) were considered not fully vaccinated.

Among the 384 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 301 (78.4%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

Click here for more information on cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the not fully vaccinated

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

As of September 8, there have been 1,335 reported cases of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina. However, health officials say there are likely far more delta variant cases in the state. DHEC only sends a random sample of positive tests to scan for variants.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

