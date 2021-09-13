SkyView
SC gas prices hold steady following 4-week fall in demand

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina gas prices are unchanged in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in the state.

Analysts on Monday said South Carolina gas prices are averaging $2.89 per gallon, which is 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Compared to last year, gas costs 96.7 cents per gallon more than at this time last year, GasBuddy said.

In Columbia, gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 350 stations in Columbia. Gas prices in Columbia are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.60 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 39.0 cents per gallon.

Across the country, GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday. Analysts say the national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water - the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida’s wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

