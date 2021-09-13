SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright was appointed IPD’s Police Chaplain in August of 2020.
Irmo Police Chaplain dies from COVID
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing
DHEC releases new guidelines for when schools should switch to virtual learning
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wateree Road in Fairfield County.
One dead in Fairfield Co. motorcycle collision
Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.
Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.

Latest News

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress