9-year-old in critical condition after shooting, NC sheriff says

The sheriff's office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.
The sheriff's office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.
By AP
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot along with her mother.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds.

A sheriff’s news release says the child’s medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to a medical center, while the mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.

