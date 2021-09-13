SkyView
Myrtle Beach breaks summer occupancy records, data shows

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tourism in Myrtle Beach skyrocketed to record-breaking numbers this past summer.

That’s according to new information from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber data shows that the occupancy rate for Labor Day weekend was near 77%, nearly 20% higher than in 2020. It’s also 34% higher than in 2019.

July remained the busiest month of the year, with an occupancy rate of 92%.

“For us to be seeing data that shows numbers higher than 2019 is encouraging,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the MBACC.

With many tourists showing up to the Grand Strand, it also gave local businesses the chance to catch up as revenue went up across the board.

“This year has been an explosive year,” said Buz Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin. “We’ve sold things that we had for many years. Everyone bought like crazy.”

But with such a high volume of visitors, local businesses still needed an action plan for issues ranging from high demand to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Another big issue over the summer has been seen in “Help Wanted” posters across the Grand Strand, with many businesses still short-staffed.

“I had to work 12 hours a day and I haven’t been able to go out and eat as much,” said Plyler. “We’ve been very short-handed.”

