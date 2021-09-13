Midlands peanut farmers tout new revenue opportunity brought by shelling company

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Monday is National Peanut Day, and Midlands peanut growers may have reason to celebrate.

Earlier in September, Premium Peanut announced it would be investing $64.3 million into a new Orangeburg County facility, bringing an estimated 130 jobs.

The peanut shelling company is farmer-owned, which Palmetto Peanut partner and peanut farmer Chris Mixon brings opportunity.

Palmetto Peanut acts as a middleman between farmers and shelling companies, drying and transporting the product. It is now working with Premium Peanut.

Mixon said traditionally, peanut farmers sell their product for market value and don’t see any benefits if the market improves over time.

He said farmers who invest in Premium Peanut with their product will receive market price and dividends as the market and company grow.

He described the financial significance as “massive,” as it comes during an upswing for the market.

“Assuming we can get the peanuts out of the ground, it’s going to be one of the best yields we’ve had in a long time. The prices are great, and because of that the peanut industry is doing great at the moment.”

Mixon declined to estimate on financial specifics, but Calhoun County peanut farmer and Palmetto Peanut member Wally Haigland also touted the opportunity.

“I think it’s going to make it stronger. I think it’s going to make the farmers stronger, I think it’s going to make agriculture in the state of South Carolina,” he said.

Orangeburg County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said he expects the Premium facility to be constructed by summer 2022.

If farmers are interested in Premium, they should contact Palmetto Peanut.

