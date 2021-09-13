SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man charged with unlawful neglect of a child, domestic violence in Sumter County

Warrants state he put a female in a chokehold while in the presence of a male minor and later...
Warrants state he put a female in a chokehold while in the presence of a male minor and later physically assaulted the minor.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested and charged a man with unlawful neglect of a child and second degree domestic violence in Sumter County, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jawan Montel Mack, 24, of Manning was arrested on September 10 pursuant to warrants issued on August 27.

Warrants state Mack put the female victim in a chokehold while in the presence of a male minor and later physically assaulted the minor when the child attempted to intervene on August 24.

Mack was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains. Bond was denied for both charges.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bright was appointed IPD’s Police Chaplain in August of 2020.
Irmo Police Chaplain dies from COVID
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing
DHEC releases new guidelines for when schools should switch to virtual learning
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wateree Road in Fairfield County.
One dead in Fairfield Co. motorcycle collision
Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.
Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.

Latest News

Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m., Monday for a report of an unresponsive person in...
Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
The sheriff's office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.
9-year-old in critical condition after shooting, NC sheriff says