Man charged with unlawful neglect of a child, domestic violence in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested and charged a man with unlawful neglect of a child and second degree domestic violence in Sumter County, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jawan Montel Mack, 24, of Manning was arrested on September 10 pursuant to warrants issued on August 27.

Warrants state Mack put the female victim in a chokehold while in the presence of a male minor and later physically assaulted the minor when the child attempted to intervene on August 24.

Mack was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains. Bond was denied for both charges.

