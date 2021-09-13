SkyView
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19

Danny Coleman
Danny Coleman(Gaffney Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina police officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

A post on the Gaffney Police Department Facebook page says officer Danny Coleman died Sunday after a “lengthy battle with Covid.”

Coleman served as a Reserve Police Officer for the department for several years.

The Gaffney Police Department said Coleman loved to serve his community and he will be missed.

