First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warmer Tuesday; storms return for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the sunshine on Tuesday! We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. It will be mild. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

· We’re tracking sunshine Tuesday. A stray shower is possible east (20%). It will be hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

· Pack your umbrella. We’re tracking showers and storms for the rest of the work week.

· Chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

· Showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be a mild night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

High pressure will control our weather from offshore, giving way to a decent day for your Tuesday. We’ll see sunshine in the Midlands. But it will be hot. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. It will be a bit more humid, too. A stray shower or storm is possible east. Most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20%.

As high pressure slides farther east, that will allow more moisture to move in from the southwest, causing our rain chances to increase through the week. And some of that moisture will be a little tropical in nature.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For Thursday, we’ll see much of the same -- partly cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Friday into the weekend, keep your rain gear handy. We’ll see about a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Your weekend does not look like a complete washout though. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will impact parts of Texas and Louisiana over the next few days. Those areas will see rain and potential flooding.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days.

In addition, we’re tracking a developing area of low pressure that will likely form near the Bahamas in the next few days. It’s expected to remain off the U.S. East Coast.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower East (20%). Hot. Highs near 90.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30-40% Chance). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

