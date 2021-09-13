SkyView
Darlington County shooting leaves one dead, another injured

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Darlington County.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said one person was killed and a second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

