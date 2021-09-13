Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body of a man was found outside of the Home Depot at Sandhills, officials say.

Deputies responded to the scene at 285 Forum Drive around 6 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival they located an unresponsive man in the bushes.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man deceased.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

