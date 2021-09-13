Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at the site.

It happened Sunday at the Valley Proteins Inc. plant in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came to the operation Sunday afternoon after the employees were found unresponsive. Their names haven’t been released pending family notification. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what caused the deaths.

Valley Proteins is based in Virginia and collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.