SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at...
Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at the site.(Gray News)
By AP
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation have died at the site.

It happened Sunday at the Valley Proteins Inc. plant in Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came to the operation Sunday afternoon after the employees were found unresponsive. Their names haven’t been released pending family notification. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating what caused the deaths.

Valley Proteins is based in Virginia and collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Bright was appointed IPD’s Police Chaplain in August of 2020.
Irmo Police Chaplain dies from COVID
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing
DHEC releases new guidelines for when schools should switch to virtual learning
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wateree Road in Fairfield County.
One dead in Fairfield Co. motorcycle collision
Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.
Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.

Latest News

Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
The sheriff's office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing.
9-year-old in critical condition after shooting, NC sheriff says
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.60 per...
SC gas prices hold steady following 4-week fall in demand
Today, Ensign Stephen Replogle serves aboard USS Tripoli.
Columbia native serves aboard U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship