SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A 9/11 memorial was vandalized in Greenville, according to Paul Nichols, Founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions.

The company constructed a granite monument of the twin towers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Each tower is more than 4,000 pounds with a light beam. The towers are surrounded by 1,000 American flags, according to the company.

Nichols said someone used spray paint to write ‘Taliban’ on the monument. Police were called to investigate Sunday morning, Nichols said.

The company said the damage was cleaned off Sunday morning.

The monument is displayed in front of the Upstate Granite Solutions facility.

Nichols said hundreds of people visited the memorial on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.