Explosion at Georgia apartment complex collapses part of building

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

