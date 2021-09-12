One dead in Fairfield Co. motorcycle collision

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - One died in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Saturday night.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wateree Road in Fairfield County.

The driver was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound, went off the roadway left, struck a ditch, and was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers said.

The driver was rushed to an area hospital by EMS where the person later died from injuries sustained.

This collision is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

