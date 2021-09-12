SkyView
‘It is the one thing we must know:’ Remembering 20 years since September 11

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina held a ceremony to honor Midlands service members and first responders who lost their lives due to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

State leaders, current service members, and Gold Star families who have lost loved ones gathered to share their recollections of that day two decades ago.

“It feels like it was yesterday, and it was a day that started off—very simple day,” said Retired NYPD Sergeant Cosmo Lubrano. “We turned the car on and broadcast over the radio was an officer screaming for the National Guard and the military, which wasn’t something you normally hear.”

Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and when a plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Those places may seem far away, but families right here in the Midlands still feel the impact of those fateful events.

Diane Rawl, the mother of 1st Lieutenant Ryan Rawl who died in the line of duty, shares her shock and grief two decades later.

“Can you, for a minute, imagine running into such danger?” asked Rawl. “Over the next few weeks and months, we stood together in solidarity and resilience to remember who we are as Americans and just what we believe in.”

Ryan Rawl was one of 59 first responders from the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Sacrifice is something that everyone in the allied services and military men and women understands,” said Henry Lewis, Executive Director of the SC EMS Association. “That sacrifice includes the work schedules, it includes being pulled away from their loved ones.”

Families and leaders urge others to share their stories of fallen first responders, so we never forget their legacy.

“It is the one thing we must know in order to survive and prosper,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Now, the names of those fallen South Carolina heroes are set in stone forever as a symbol of bravery at a memorial beside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

