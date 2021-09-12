SkyView
Irmo Police Chaplain dies from COVID

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Police Chaplain Billie Bright died after a long-fought battle with COVID overnight Sunday.

Bright was appointed IPD’s Police Chaplain in August of 2020.

“There was no such thing as a stranger to Billie,” Chief Bobby Dale said. “And in this line of work, we were fortunate to have such a person like Billie for our police officers and the community to rely upon during a world pandemic.”

“Billie’s smile and laughter were contagious and was always uplifting and left you feeling better when he was around,” Town Administrator Courtney Dennis said. “One of my proudest days was when I asked him to join our team. I knew that he would impact each of us in some way.”

The staff expressed their love for Bright and stated they ‘will truly miss Billie’ as they grieve his loss.

The staff’s thoughts and prayers go out to Billie’s family and are thankful for the continued support and prayers from the community as they mourn Chaplain Bright.

