Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches can be expected Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding.”

Among the state resources placed on standby were air and boat rescue teams and emergency medical groups.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only 4 other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

