FIRST ALERT - The heat and humidity return to get the workweek started

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Low humidity will continue for another day

Dry weather is expected to start the workweek

We are watching several waves in the tropics that could become our next named system

First Alert Weather Summary

The weather will be gorgeous with low humidity for at least one more day, changes arrive for the start of the workweek.

It will be a little warmer today with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90.

Humidity levels will creep back up next week along with our temperatures. In fact, highs will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Humidity starts to creep back early next week but gets much higher for the middle to the end of next week.

As high pressure moves offshore, our rain chances will increase, starting on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible even for next weekend.

Tropical Update

There are several areas that the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on.

The first one is of importance to us because it is just north of the Bahamas and has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

One near Central America with a 90% chance of development. Also, there are three waves coming off the coast of Africa, one with a 60% chance and another with a 30% chance, a one that is north of the continent with a 20% chance.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Nicholas and Odette

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs around 90. A little more humidity.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hotter with highs in the low 90s and more humid.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

