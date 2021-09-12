2 charged in Sumter domestic killing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) – Two people are in custody and have been charged in a domestic-related shooting from Friday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.

Jarvis Hudson, 27, of Columbia, was injured and sitting inside a vehicle parked at a home. Hudson was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he later died.

One of the suspects, Haley Martin, 26, of the residence, was outside of her home when officers arrived. Upon initial investigation -- officers concluded Hudson came to the home to confront Martin, his ex-girlfriend when shots were fired.

A second suspect, Courtney Brown, 25, of Eastover, and two children, ages 8 and 1, were in the home at the time of the incident. Brown left before officers responded and turned himself in to the police without incident late Friday.

Officers determined both suspects fired shots and each is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown is additionally charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both were booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office scheduled an autopsy for Saturday.

An investigation is continuing.

