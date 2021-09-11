SkyView
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner postponed due to COVID-19

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

Organizers say the decision was made after it became that our community needs support with battling the virus.

“As we are all trying our best to navigate the current health climate, along with variants such as delta specifically, our hope is to be a solution to the issue by being conscious and proactive in order to keep our community safe and well,” a release from Carolina Together said.

The dinner has been rescheduled to take place in 2022.

A tentative date has not yet been released.

