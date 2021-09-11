Gamecocks trail East Carolina at half

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks travel to North Carolina to take on the ECU Pirates.

The Pirates came out of the gates with trickery -- wide receiver Tyler Snead came off an end-around and threw the ball on the first play of the game to Jsi Hatfield for a 75-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, ECU safety Warren Saba read Gamecock quarterback Zeb Noland’s throw intercepting his pass on what looked to be a promising Gamecock drive.

After receiving the ball on a short field, Pirates kicker Owen Daffer would miss a field goal try from 44-yards out. The Gamecocks would gain an immediate spark from the missed kick when Zeb Noland completed a 48-yard pass to receiver Jaheim Bell.

In the next play, Noland completed a 26-yard pass-and-catch to receiver Josh Vann who looked to have a clear path to the endzone for six. At the last second, ECU cornerback Nolan Johnson punched the ball from Vann’s grasp, forcing a touchback. This gave the ball back to the Pirates, leaving the Gamecocks with nothing on the board on yet another drive.

In the second quarter, after a fumble by Gamecock receiver Dakereon Joyner on a controversial call, the Pirates would capitalize on a 3-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Holton Ahlers putting ECU up 14-0.

Gamecocks cornerback Darrius Rush would pick off Saba late in the second quarter to give the Gamecocks life again. Even with that life, the Pirates defense sent blitzes and sacked Noland on third down when it mattered most.

With the Pirates driving in the last minute of the half, after a ricocheted pass at the line, Gamecock linebacker Damani Staley would take it to the house for a pick-six.

