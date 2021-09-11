Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.
Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.
The shooting was between a male and female victim and was deemed justifiable by officials.
The female is not expected to be charged in the self-defense case.
This story will be updated as more details are given.
