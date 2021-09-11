Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.

The shooting was between a male and female victim and was deemed justifiable by officials.

The female is not expected to be charged in the self-defense case.

After consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a fatal domestic shooting at the InTown Suites on Broad River Rd. last night b/w a male & female victim has been deemed justifiable. The female is not expected to be charged in the self-defense case. pic.twitter.com/d6QjxtH9vL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2021

This story will be updated as more details are given.

