SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fatal shooting at InTown Suites on Broad River Rd.

Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.
Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.(WMBF)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred at the InTown Suites on Broad River Road in Columbia.

The shooting was between a male and female victim and was deemed justifiable by officials.

The female is not expected to be charged in the self-defense case.

This story will be updated as more details are given.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Koon, most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images.
17 men arrested in operation targeting online predators in Lexington County
Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.
4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest daily death total since start of pandemic
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said of Biden's COVID-19 policy that the state "would fight...
SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy
The relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.
TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and lower humidity for the weekend
The ceremony is to honor those who lost their lives from the September 11th tragedy 20 years ago.
Columbia Convention Center hosts 9/11 Ceremony
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
According to Sheriff Koon, most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images.
17 men arrested in operation targeting online predators in Lexington County