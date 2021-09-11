Columbia Convention Center hosts 9/11 Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Convention Center is hosting a 9/11 ceremony Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The ceremony is to honor those who lost their lives from the September 11th tragedy 20 years ago.

The ceremony begins with a moment of silence at 8:00.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.