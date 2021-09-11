SkyView
Columbia Convention Center hosts 9/11 Ceremony

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Convention Center is hosting a 9/11 ceremony Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The ceremony is to honor those who lost their lives from the September 11th tragedy 20 years ago.

The ceremony begins with a moment of silence at 8:00.

