‘Bark Brew spokesdog’ fundraiser benefitting PAALS puts one lucky dog on a beer can

By Sam Bleiweis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a local “pup-ularity” contest going on right now that could mean your precious fur baby’s face could grace the front of a local small-batch brew beer can.

It’s for a good cause, and based on location we can pretty much guarantee a good time too. The Bark Brew contest is a partnership between Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services and Columbia Craft.

The contest began September 1st and will run through October 16th.

“One special lucky dog is gonna go on a specialty beer that Columbia craft is going to brew this fall,” said PAALS Executive Director, Liz Anderson.

Andrew Strauss, one of the co-founders of Columbia Craft Brewing Company in downtown Columbia, told WIS dogs have a special place at their brewery. When PAALS, a local organization that trains service dogs for people with disabilities, called to see if they’d be interested in hosting a fundraiser, he said it was an amazing opportunity to get involved.

“When they called, it was a no-brainer for us to be involved,” Strauss said.

Every dollar goes to PAALS to support training dogs for people with disabilities. Anderson said every dollar counts, as it takes roughly $30,000-$40,000 to train each service dog when taking all expenses into account. For just $10, you can nominate your dog through the PAALS or Columbia Craft Brewery website. All you have to do is write a bio from your dog’s perspective and post a cute photo of your adorable pup. You can also log on to donate and vote for your favorite dogs as well!

Visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/barkbrewcontest for more information.

