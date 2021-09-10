SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Video shows theft of trailer in Orangeburg County

Servpro trailer being stolen
Servpro trailer being stolen(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are searching for an enclosed trailer stolen from a local business this week, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“Fortunately security cameras caught footage of the thieves taking this trailer,” Ravenell said in a release. “We’re hoping someone in the community can recognize any one of these suspects.”

Ravenell said the owner of Servpro contacted the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning to report the theft.

Security cameras at the Middlepen Road business recorded what appears to be a late-model, silver Nissan Armada entering the property. At least three people appeared to be in the vehicle.

The vehicle backed up to a black, enclosed dual-axle trailer.

Once the trailer was hooked up, it was driven off the property down Middlepen Road away from nearby Five Chop Road.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.
4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia

Latest News

DHEC releases new guidelines for when schools should switch to virtual learning
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine and lower humidity this weekend in the Midlands
Murdaugh family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family
Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family