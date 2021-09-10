Smiles for America gives free dental treatment to local veteran

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Smiles for America, a new program created by members of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists, chose 50 dentists and 50 veterans—one from each state. The dentists are partnered with dental labs across the country that give their time and talent to provide a veteran with free dental care.

In Columbia, Dr. Thomas Trinkner, DDS, was paired with Russell Smith, a 20-year Navy veteran who served in Iraq.

“It was our goal to go out and find somebody we could help and fix their smile,” said Trinkner.

Smith needed a smile makeover due to years of patchwork dentistry to get him through deployment.

Now, he has a million-dollar smile without paying a cent.

“It’s exciting to see the change because I haven’t had a real smile for my whole life, pretty much,” said Smith.

Trinkner was chosen to provide cosmetic treatment, and for Smith, the entire treatment plan would have cost upwards of $20,000.

Smiles for America started to honor veterans and service members across the country as we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The cost for dental treatment is the promise that Smith will continue to share his life and heart with others as he has for so many years.

“That’s what we’re here for,” said Smith. “The world’s got enough bad stuff going on, that if we take it upon ourselves to do better today than we did yesterday, it’s going to make the world a better place.”

Trinkner and Smith met just a week ago, and Tuesday Smith’s new smile was revealed.

“Today was the big wow day,” said Trinkner. “It’s what I love about dentistry. It changes somebody’s life forever, really.”

Now, Smith is learning how to show off his new smile.

“I had different flaws in my mouth and in my teeth that I just didn’t really want to show, so you kind of modify your smile around what you don’t want people to see,” said Smith.

And he’s looking forward to completing his treatment plan in the coming months.

“I’m only the first day getting finished and I’m dumbfounded right now,” said Smith.

Servicemembers in all 50 states have started the treatment process and the Smiles for America Program will be revealing their new smiles Saturday.

