SC First Responders, Military Service members to be honored during 9/11 Morning of Remembrance ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members during the “20th Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance” program to be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Dan Hennigan, Chairman and Founder of the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation, retired United States Army veteran and an honorary Battalion Chief with the Fire Department of New York, will honor our heroes who were lost in the attacks of 9/11 and the actions we have taken to ensure that we always remember and never forget the events of that tragic day. They will also pay tribute to the 13 heroes who sacrificed their all in the recent events in Afghanistan.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will offer remarks and acknowledge the contributions of those who perished during the historic events of September 11, 2001.

Henry Lewis, Executive Director of the South Carolina EMS Association will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Joining McMaster, Hennigan and Lewis, will be Gold and Blue Star Mothers, the 246th Army Band, the Blythewood High School Choir, Ms. Dawn Yamashiro, a 9/11 Family Member, and others who support and serve and are committed to making the 20th Anniversary a very special time of remembrance and recognition.

The program takes place at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Wall of Remembrance Memorial Wall which proudly honors local heroes from the Midlands who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to protecting others. The Wall of Remembrance bears the photos of South Carolina’s heroes ensuring that we will always remember and never forget.

Due to COVID 19, space and seating is very limited for in person attendance at the event. The public is invited to participate in the 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance in person and CDC Social distancing guidelines will be strictly upheld. Face masks will be required for in person attendance and will be available at the ceremony for those who do not have one.

The event will be broadcast on Facebook.

The ceremony is open to the public and free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.