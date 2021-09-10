Rosewood near Assembly temporarily closed due to vehicle collision with train

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosewood Drive near Assembly Street has been temporarily closed due to a collision between a vehicle and a train.

Rosewood@Assembly temporarily closed as crews clean up a vehicle/train collision. No reported injuries. It appears that a driver thought he could safely cross the tracks as a train was coming. Pay attention to signals at a railroad crossing. Remember, you canNOT beat a train. pic.twitter.com/SCo8CTYboT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 10, 2021

According to reports, the driver attempted to cross the tracks as the train was coming.

Crews are cleaning up the area, the Columbia Police Department says.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

