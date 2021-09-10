SkyView
One arrested, one wanted in connection with murder investigation

Ameria Capers and Sherman Jones
Ameria Capers and Sherman Jones(RCSD)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman in connection with a murder investigation.

Ameria Capers, 24, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Charges against Capers stem from a shooting that occurred on April 13 on the 7600 block of Garner’s Ferry Road.

The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died, according to reports.

On September 9, Capers was taken into custody by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force without incident.

Police are still searching for 21-year-old Sherman Jones in connection with this shooting. He is wanted on murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime charges.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

