My Take: Remembering 9/11

By Jess Willis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday marks 20 years since one of the darkest days in US history.

On September 11, 2001, the nation watched in horror as terrorists killed nearly 3,000 innocent people on American soil.

Ask anyone over 25, and they will tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing-- when they heard the awful news.

It was a day of grief -- a day of courage -- a day bonded by sadness and patriotism.

We will not forget the bravery and character of Americans that day.

We will not forget fearless police officers, firefighters, and first responders rushing into the burning Twin Towers.

We will not forget watching the towers crumble and ash fill the blue sky.

We will not forget passengers on Flight 93 risking their lives to take down terrorists.

We will not forget the lives lost after a plane plowed into the Pentagon.

No memorial, no ceremony, no words will ever fill the void left in the hearts of those who lost a loved one that day.

It is our duty to ensure future generations understand the patriotism that grew from 9/11 and how America responded to the tragedy.

We honor the grace and memory of all who perished that day. We also honor the many who have risen in service to defend our freedom.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

