SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

Illinois State Police say the wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis.

Details on their conditions weren’t released.

TV stations KMOV and KSDK report three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle

Latest News

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
Government focused on lowering grocery prices, White House said
A train passenger talks about what she saw before collision in East St. Louis on Thursday.
Witness to train collision describes scene; incident related to shooting
New York prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11.
New York prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11