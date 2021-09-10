SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw Co. COVID numbers on decline

135 students have the virus and 590 are quarantined.
135 students have the virus and 590 are quarantined.(WIS)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County started school two weeks before all other schools and had high COVID numbers for quite some time.

Those numbers have peaked and are now on a downward trend.

Shay Coston, the parent of a nine-year-old at Doby’s Mill Elementary was worried about the surging COVID numbers.

“I was worried, I didn’t want him sick with it,” she said.

Coston’s son did not get sick, in fact, the number of students in Kershaw County with COVID began to drastically drop -- according to data.

135 students have the virus and 590 are quarantined.

That’s compared to 14 hundred students quarantined at the height of the delta variant this school year.

“It’s very exciting seeing our numbers starting to take a dive a little bit,” said Superintendent Shane Robbins. “We are still cognizant it’s a rollercoaster, but it’s good to get them back face to face full time.”

Robbins additionally talks with other school districts about how to contaminate and deflate the covid numbers.

He says social distancing, masks, testing, isolating students, and contact tracing made a huge difference as well as the community’s support in getting vaccinated.

“For us, the community has been supportive in trying to do the right things at home,” said Dr. Robbins. “They have them 16-18 hours a day so if they test positive it’s probably outside of schools.”

Coston is excited about the numbers going down, but she’s still taking precautions.

“I still send him with the mask just in case,” she said.

As far as Kershaw County staff, there are currently 21 who are positive with COVID and 3 quarantined.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an...
Columbia, West Columbia vote to institute mask mandates
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license

Latest News

The relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.
Timeline: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations
One local Elgin mother recently died of complications due to COVID-19. Sara Caitlin Vilchez,...
Local OBGYN urges vaccines for all patients following death of Elgin mother due to COVID-19
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
According to SCCHC, 11 COVID-positive children were on ventilators Thursday, 14 COVID-positive...
Pediatric vaccines lagging, more children on ventilators from COVID-19