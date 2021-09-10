Kershaw Co. COVID numbers on decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County started school two weeks before all other schools and had high COVID numbers for quite some time.

Those numbers have peaked and are now on a downward trend.

Shay Coston, the parent of a nine-year-old at Doby’s Mill Elementary was worried about the surging COVID numbers.

“I was worried, I didn’t want him sick with it,” she said.

Coston’s son did not get sick, in fact, the number of students in Kershaw County with COVID began to drastically drop -- according to data.

135 students have the virus and 590 are quarantined.

That’s compared to 14 hundred students quarantined at the height of the delta variant this school year.

“It’s very exciting seeing our numbers starting to take a dive a little bit,” said Superintendent Shane Robbins. “We are still cognizant it’s a rollercoaster, but it’s good to get them back face to face full time.”

Robbins additionally talks with other school districts about how to contaminate and deflate the covid numbers.

He says social distancing, masks, testing, isolating students, and contact tracing made a huge difference as well as the community’s support in getting vaccinated.

“For us, the community has been supportive in trying to do the right things at home,” said Dr. Robbins. “They have them 16-18 hours a day so if they test positive it’s probably outside of schools.”

Coston is excited about the numbers going down, but she’s still taking precautions.

“I still send him with the mask just in case,” she said.

As far as Kershaw County staff, there are currently 21 who are positive with COVID and 3 quarantined.

