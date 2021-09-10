Furry Friend Friday: Lance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Lance! Lance is a spunky 7 month old terrier mix ready to be adopted from Pawmetto Lifeline.

Lance was pulled from a local municipal shelter. It is unknown how he became homeless at such a young age but Pawmetto Lifeline can make sure he goes to a loving family that is committed to him for life.

Lance is a very active little 21-pound guy. These types of smaller, energetic terriers like Jack Russells or Parson Russells are known to have a great zest for life and always ready to join in activities. They love to be active and go for long walks exploring the world. He will need to be exercised often and craves interaction and stimulation.

Lance loves to play.

He’s very skilled at fetch and would play all day long if he could. If he gets distracted, you can easily lure him back into your attention with a squeaky toy. Since he is only 7-months-old, he could benefit from some basic obedience training. He can be a bit “jumpy.”

He would love to be in a home with kids that can play with him. However, his high energy jumping might be a bit much for a really young child.

Luckily, these types of terriers are quite intelligent making them pretty easy to train. He would probably do well using toys as a training reward since he is so toy-driven.

Lance has done well with other dogs here at the Pawmetto Lifeline facility. He is super playful and will stop at nothing to try to get the other dog to play. So he would do best in a home with another playful dog that can match his energy level.

We can’t wait for Lance to find that perfect family that will love him forever!

