Football Friday Plays of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Friday on Jim Hudson’s Football Friday show, Rick Henry and the sports crew will pick the finalists for the Jim Hudson Football Friday Play of the Week contest and you’ll have the chance to choose the winner!

WEEK 4

PLAY 1:

Tyler June finds his way to the open lane and turns on the jets for a touchdown.

PLAY 2:

Jabari Tiller launches the ball down the field and Montaque Rhames brings it in with one hand.

PLAY 3:

Ryan Shelley gets a strip-sack and Pete Peterson finishes the job rumbling into the endzone.

WEEK 3

PLAY 1:

Da’marion Coe takes the rock, puts on some moves on the Gilbert defense, and 79 yards later he finds six points.

PLAY 2:

McCants rolls and delivers a quick option toss to Kelon Brown who would find the endzone.

PLAY 3 (WINNER):

Brookland-Cayce goes into their bag of tricks as Tanner Staton throws a lateral to Skylar King who heaves it downfield to Jahmari Kennerly for a touchdown.

WEEK 2

PLAY 1:

Sellers almost misses the high snap but recovers and throws a beautiful pass to Singletary in the far corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

PLAY 2 (WINNER):

The QB is picked off by Travon Riley and it goes back for the score.

PLAY 3:

White Knoll’s Austin cunningham completes a 35-yard pass to Jamarai Warthen and look how many bruins it takes to get him down.

WEEK 1

PLAY 1:

As QB Ryan McCants rolls to his right, he tries to fit the ball into a tight window. It closes quickly, and Jacob Croffie picks off his pass.

PLAY 2 (WINNER):

On a kickoff, Antonio Harrison takes the return, picks up the pace and heads for the sideline, makes a nice cut inside, and fakes a few defenders. After turning on the boosters -- he heads to the house for six.

PLAY 3:

Andrew Washington feeds RB Marcus Kelly and he bounces it to the outside. Showing off the wheels, he flies past the Yellow Jackets 55 yards to the end zone.

