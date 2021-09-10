First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine and lower humidity this weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for great weather for your weekend!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. It will comfortably cool. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

· We’re tracking plenty of sunshine and low humidity for your weekend.

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· Temperatures will rise back into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

· Showers and storms return to the Midlands by the middle of next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re expecting a taste of fall in your forecast tonight through your weekend as high pressure controls our weather.

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see clear skies in the Midlands. It will be comfortably cool. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

As high pressure continues to build over the Midlands this weekend, we’ll see more sunshine and lower humidity values in the area.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Humidity levels will creep back up next week along with our high temperatures. In fact, highs will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

As high pressure moves offshore, our rain chances will increase, starting on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible even for next weekend.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Hurricane Larry continues to spin in the northern Atlantic Ocean. We’re also watching a couple of areas of low pressure. One tropical wave near Central America has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another tropical wave near the west coast of Africa has a high chance of tropical development. We’ll watch both lows.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30% Chance). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

