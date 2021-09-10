SkyView
Clarendon District 2 extends virtual learning

This comes after concerns over increased COVID-19 exposures due to Labor Day weekend gatherings.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon District 2 will extend virtual learning for another week. The extension will last until Friday, Sept. 17.

In total, 581 students and staff have been quarantined since the start of the new school year.

The extension of virtual learning should allow for those with symptoms to be tested or begin quarantine before returning to school.

