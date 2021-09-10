Clarendon District 2 extends virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon District 2 will extend virtual learning for another week. The extension will last until Friday, Sept. 17.

This comes after concerns over increased COVID-19 exposures due to Labor Day weekend gatherings.

In total, 581 students and staff have been quarantined since the start of the new school year.

The extension of virtual learning should allow for those with symptoms to be tested or begin quarantine before returning to school.

