SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia

Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.
Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.(WMBF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Columbia Wednesday evening, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the collision happened off of Oakland Avenue in Columbia around 9 p.m..

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Miracle Jeter was struck by a vehicle while on private property.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” said Coroner Rutherford.

Highway Patrol did not say what led up to the collision.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 3,917 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths Friday
We will not forget the bravery and character of Americans that day.
My Take: Remembering 9/11
The ceremony is open to the public and free of charge.
SC First Responders, Military Service members to be honored during 9/11 Morning of Remembrance ceremony
Janiya Davis
Wilmington police looking for missing 13-year-old