4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Columbia Wednesday evening, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol the collision happened off of Oakland Avenue in Columbia around 9 p.m..

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Miracle Jeter was struck by a vehicle while on private property.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” said Coroner Rutherford.

Highway Patrol did not say what led up to the collision.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

