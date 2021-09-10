4 students charged in connection with fight at Ridge View High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four students have been charged in connection with a fight that broke out during a football game at Ridge View High School on August 20.

Around 9:30 p.m. deputies say they were alerted about a fight between three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

At the same time, hundreds of other students began rushing from the stands after hearing shouts from the fight.

The four teens involved in the fight were then detained by deputies.

Three of the teens are Ridge View High School students and the fourth is a student at Spring Valley High School, according to reports.

The teens, whose names are being withheld because of their age, are all being charged with affray and breach of peace. The 16-year-old is also being charged with providing false information to police.

All four teens have been released into the custody of their parents.

