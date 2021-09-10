SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

4 students charged in connection with fight at Ridge View High School

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four students have been charged in connection with a fight that broke out during a football game at Ridge View High School on August 20.

Around 9:30 p.m. deputies say they were alerted about a fight between three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

At the same time, hundreds of other students began rushing from the stands after hearing shouts from the fight.

The four teens involved in the fight were then detained by deputies.

Three of the teens are Ridge View High School students and the fourth is a student at Spring Valley High School, according to reports.

The teens, whose names are being withheld because of their age, are all being charged with affray and breach of peace. The 16-year-old is also being charged with providing false information to police.

All four teens have been released into the custody of their parents.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Officials say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian while on the property.
4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia

Latest News

We will not forget the bravery and character of Americans that day.
My Take: Remembering 9/11
According to Sheriff Koon, most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images.
17 men arrested in operation targeting online predators in Lexington County
Murdaugh
TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations - clipped version
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 5,800+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 12.1%