SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Wilmington PD looking for missing 25-year-old woman

Maigon Brooke Joyner
Maigon Brooke Joyner(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Maigon Brooke Joyner last spoke to her mother over the phone on Tuesday, September 7, around 5 p.m. WPD says she may be staying at a local hotel in Wilmington.

Joyner is 5′6′' and weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of a wing that covers her left forearm, flowers and butterflies on her left shoulder/upper arm, a sun on her upper right arm and a butterfly on her right wrist.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Columbia's special meeting is set to take place at 4 p.m., with both a mask mandate and an...
Columbia, West Columbia vote to institute mask mandates
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Murdaugh’s law license
Left to Right: Mark Harmon, William Beasley and Brittney Cook
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Saluda County, officials say
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday morning the total...
SC sets another record low in new unemployment claims since pandemic began
Frazier's initial comment prompted response on social media, with calls for her to apologize...
Orangeburg County official’s comment renews police shootings debate
wis
First Alert Forecast: Two rounds of rain today as we track Mindy and a cold front
VIDEO: DD2 school board member under investigation
VIDEO: DD2 school board member under investigation