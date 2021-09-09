SkyView
Two deputies injured in shooting at Person County courthouse after defendant tried to attack people

An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday...
An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday afternoon.(WRAL)
By Sydney Franklin
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROXBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

A source told WRAL News that a person was in court for a misdemeanor of false imprisonment and was found guilty.

The source said the man started yelling and threw a chair. City of Roxboro officials said it appeared the man attempted to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff.

Sources say two court officers worked to subdue the man, but apparently during the struggle the man got a hold of one of the officer’s guns. At that point, an officer shot the man, according to the source.

More here.

