School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s Raphael James by saying, “God decides who lives or dies,” is now being investigated for allegedly leaving her grandkids in a car as she was late to a board meeting which she later walked out of.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released the investigative report involving Barbara Crosby regarding the incident that happened on Sept. 1 at the DD2 Adult Learning Center where a school board meeting was happening in which board members would eventually vote to have students transition to virtual learning.

Crosby would later walk out of that meeting and discuss her thoughts on that issue with James in a video interview which can be seen below.

The sheriff’s office investigation started when a deputy at the district heard loud banging from the door of the center, and when he opened the door, Crosby entered the building and said she was late. The sheriff’s office report states that Crosby told the deputy that she left her car in the parking lot with her 4-year-old and 9-year-old grandchildren inside the vehicle.

DCSO officials said that Crosby also informed a district security officer who then told Crosby she could not leave the children in the car. According to the report, Crosby proceeded past him and into the board room while directing the security officer “to go watch them.”

The security officer then told his supervisor and the Dorchester County deputy of the situation who both went out to the parking lot and saw the car which was running with all of the doors locked.

The supervisor and deputy saw the two children with the female child still strapped into the car seat. When the deputy told the security supervisor that it was a “major safety hazard” and that he would forcefully enter the vehicle in order to get the kids, the supervisor went into the building to get the vehicle keys from Crosby who was seated at the board meeting.

The report states Crosby told the supervisor that the keys were “still in the car somewhere.” The supervisor then returned to the car and convinced one of the children to unlock the door.

The supervisor then turned off the car and removed the children. He reported that when he offered to take the children to their grandmother, the older child said they could not enter the building because they had been exposed to COVID, and also said their mother was coming from West Ashley to get them.

According to the report, the supervisor then asked a security officer to watch them until their mother arrived twenty minutes later.

The sheriff’s office report states that due to the children’s mother being on their way to pick up the children, and security watching the children, it was determined that the children were not in danger and they were not placed into protective custody.

The report states a further investigation will determine if Crosby violated the law.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.