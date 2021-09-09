SkyView
SC sets another record low in new unemployment claims since pandemic began

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday morning the total number of people who filed initial unemployment claims dropped again last week for the third week in a row.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials reported the lowest number of initial unemployment claims received since the start of the pandemic for the second week in a row Thursday.

During the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,265 first-time claims, 50 fewer than the previous week, when the total number of claims fell to just 1,315 for the week ending Aug. 28.

That marks the 12th week since mid-March 2020 that the state received fewer than 2,000 claims and the third time claims dropped below 1,400.

Greenville County reported the most with 222, while Richland County had the second-highest at 179. Horry County listed 152.

Charleston County listed 138, ranking it fourth. Spartanburg County rounded out the top five with 135 claims.

Berkeley County listed 113 and Dorchester County listed 67.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $4.9 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.5 billion.

The most recent monthly employment rate for South Carolina was 4.3% reported in July. That figure was down two-tenths of a percentage point from June’s 4.5%.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

