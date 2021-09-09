SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat COVID-19 in the United States Thursday that drew quick criticism from the governors of all three Mid-South states.

The president said the Department of Labor is working on an emergency rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that their employees are vaccinated.

Biden says the order will require workers to show proof of vaccination or at least one negative COVID-19 test a week.

He said this is not a political issue about freedom or personal choice.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” President Biden said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a Twitter thread Biden’s comments Thursday pitted the vaccinated against the unvaccinated and businesses against employees.

Lee still touted the vaccine as an answer to the pandemic but said mandates are wrong.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a tweet that the president does not have the authority to require Americans to get vaccinated.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he supports vaccination efforts, but he believe this order is not the right answer and takes away freedom of business.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
Gov. McMaster to fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine speech
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Rat found at college apartment complex
UofSC students express concerns about rats, broken security gate at apartment complex
Nicole Amick
Lexington Co. teacher who survived COVID is a living, breathing miracle

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 5,800+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 12.1%
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest daily death total since start of pandemic
Dr. Ken Stock, a staff infectious disease physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, was...
‘People just blind themselves to the reality’: Doctor makes passionate video in COVID-19 fight
135 students have the virus and 590 are quarantined.
Kershaw Co. COVID numbers on decline
This comes after concerns over increased COVID-19 exposures due to Labor Day weekend gatherings.
Clarendon District 2 extends virtual learning