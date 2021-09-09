SkyView
Deputies searching for missing and endangered teen in Newberry County

Kelsey Reagan Singley was last seen on Wednesday.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Missing/Endangered Juvenile.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Kelsey Reagan Singley, 14, was last seen at her home in Prosperity Wednesday. Officials say it’s not known if Singley left in a vehicle or on foot.

No last known clothing description was given.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone that has information on her location to call (803)-321-2222 immediately.

